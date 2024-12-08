ETV Bharat / state

Naxalites Kill Woman On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer In Chhattisgarh

A 40-year-old woman was killed allegedly by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

Naxalites Kill Woman On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer In Chhattisgarh
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Bijapur: A 40-year-old woman was killed allegedly by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

As per preliminary information, Naxalites abducted Yalam Sukra from Laded village under Madded police station limits and took her to a nearby hill on Saturday, an official said.

Sukra was strangled, and her body was abandoned in the area, he said.

The official said the police team recovered a pamphlet from the Madded area committee of Maoists at the spot. In the pamphlet, the Naxalites accused the woman of acting as a police informer since 2017.

A search operation has been launched to trace the assailants, he said.

With this incident, Naxalites have killed more than 60 people so far this year in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, police said.

On December 6, Naxalites killed a woman Anganwadi assistant in the Basaguda area of Bijapur, suspecting her of being a police informer, while two former sarpanchs (village panchayat heads) were killed in separate places in Bijapur on December 4.

Bijapur: A 40-year-old woman was killed allegedly by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

As per preliminary information, Naxalites abducted Yalam Sukra from Laded village under Madded police station limits and took her to a nearby hill on Saturday, an official said.

Sukra was strangled, and her body was abandoned in the area, he said.

The official said the police team recovered a pamphlet from the Madded area committee of Maoists at the spot. In the pamphlet, the Naxalites accused the woman of acting as a police informer since 2017.

A search operation has been launched to trace the assailants, he said.

With this incident, Naxalites have killed more than 60 people so far this year in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, police said.

On December 6, Naxalites killed a woman Anganwadi assistant in the Basaguda area of Bijapur, suspecting her of being a police informer, while two former sarpanchs (village panchayat heads) were killed in separate places in Bijapur on December 4.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAXALITES KILL WOMANCHHATTISGARHWOMAN KILLED IN CHHATTISGARH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.