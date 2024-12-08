ETV Bharat / state

Naxalites Kill Woman On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: A 40-year-old woman was killed allegedly by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

As per preliminary information, Naxalites abducted Yalam Sukra from Laded village under Madded police station limits and took her to a nearby hill on Saturday, an official said.

Sukra was strangled, and her body was abandoned in the area, he said.

The official said the police team recovered a pamphlet from the Madded area committee of Maoists at the spot. In the pamphlet, the Naxalites accused the woman of acting as a police informer since 2017.