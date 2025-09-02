Naxalites Kill Two Villagers Over Suspected Police Links In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: Naxalites killed two villagers after abducting them at Nandapara Sirseti area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on the suspicion of being police informers late on Monday night, police sources said.

The twin killings occurred under Keralapal police limits of the district in the Naxalite stronghold of Bastar division. The slain have been identified as Padam Pojja and Padam Devendra. The circumstances of their killings were not immediately known.

DSP Parameshwar while confirming the twin killings said that the investigation of the case is going on and detailed information will be shared soon.

It has been learned that the Naxalites had accused the villagers of being informers. The killings have caused an atmosphere of fear and panic in the area.

According to Bastar Police, the twin killings have taken the number of civilian killings to 32 in Maoist violence in Bastar so far in the year 2025. These include nine Shikshadoots, temporary visiting teachers at government schools in the heavily Naxal-affected areas of Bastar, including 5 in Bijapur district and 4 in Sukma district.

