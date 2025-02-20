ETV Bharat / state

Naxalites Kill Two Men On Suspicion Of Being Informers In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada: Naxalites have killed two men after accusing them of being police informers in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Thursday. Baman Kashyap (29) and Anis Ram Poyam (38) were killed by unidentified assailants at their village Todma under Barsoor police station limits on Wednesday evening, a police official said here.

After being alerted, a team of security personnel was rushed to the village which is located deep in the forest on Dantewada-Bijapur district border, he said. More details about the killing were awaited, he added.

Kashyap, one of the victims, was working as a 'shiksha doot' (temporary visiting teacher) at a government school in the area. A pamphlet of the Aaamdai Area Committee of East Bastar division of the Maoists, found at the spot, accused him of acting as a police informer, the police official said.

Kashyap had provided information to Dantewada police about the movement of Maoists before the Thulthuli encounter of October 2024, the pamphlet alleged. On October 4, 2024, as many as 38 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the forested area between Thulthuli and Nendur villages in Abhujmaad area.