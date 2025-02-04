ETV Bharat / state

Naxalites Kill Two Men In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Naxalites killed two villagers identified as Karam Raju and Madvi Munna with a sharp weapon in Bugdicheru village. Further probe launched.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 11:21 AM IST

Bijapur: Naxalites have hacked to death two men at a village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Bugdicheru village under the Tarrem police station area on Monday night, they said.

As per preliminary information, the unidentified Naxalites slit the throats of two villagers, identified as Karam Raju (32) and Madvi Munna (27), with a sharp-edged weapon. Both of them died on the spot, a police official here said. After being alerted, a police team was rushed to the spot in the morning, he said, adding further details were awaited.

Earlier on January 26, Naxalites killed a 41-year-old man in the Bhairamgarh area of Bijapur, accusing him of leaking information about the outlawed CPI (Maoist). On January 16, Naxalites killed a 48-year-old man in the Mirtur area of Bijapur on the suspicion of being a police informer. According to police, 68 civilians were killed last year in separate incidents of Naxal violence in Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

TAGGED:

NAXAL ATTACK IN BIJAPURNAXALITES ATTACK KILL 2 IN BIJAPUR

