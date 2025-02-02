Naxalites Kill Former Village Head In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli For Being 'Police Informer'

Gadchiroli: Naxalites have killed a 45-year-old man here in Maharashtra on suspicion of being a police informer, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Kiyer village of Bhamragad tehsil in south Gadchiroli in the late hours of Saturday, they said. The victim, identified as Sukhram Madavi, was a resident of Mauja Kiyer and former chairman of Bhamragad Panchayat Samiti.

According to preliminary information, the Naxalites took Madavi and killed him by strangulation after accusing him of acting as a police informer. Pamphlets of a Naxal-backed group were also found near the body. A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, police added.

Senior police said that the Naxals falsely claimed that the man was a police informer and had helped police to open a new police aid centre, including in the Pengunda area of the district.

This is the first civilian killed by Maoists here this year, which is under investigation, PTI quoted the officials as saying.

According to reports, two women Naxalites surrendered before the CRPF and Gadchiroli Police in Maharashtra earlier this month. The move comes per the Maharashtra Government's Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy. On January 1, at least 11 Naxalites surrendered in Gadchiroli, including senior cadre Vimla Chandra Sidam, alias Tarakka, who had been active for the past 38 years.