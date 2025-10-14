ETV Bharat / state

Naxalites Kill Bijapur Villager For Being 'A Police Informer'

In a handwritten pamphlet found at the spot where the victim's body was found, the Madded area committee of Maoists claimed that Punem was acting as a police informer and continued to help the police despite being warned three times by the Maoist outfit, police said.

Satyam Punem, the deceased, was a resident of Mujalkanker under Ilmidi police station limits and was strangled to death by Naxalites on Monday night in the area, a police official said. After being alerted, a police team was sent to the spot, he added.

Bijapur: A villager was killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police officials said on Tuesday.

The latest killing took the number of persons killed by Naxalites to nearly 40 so far this year at separate places in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur. Earlier, 11 BJP leaders and workers were killed between January 2023 and December 2024 in separate incidents in the division.

On Monday, three personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) were injured when a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off at a forest in Kandlaparti village under Bhopalpatnam police station in Bijapur. The incident took place when the STF team was out on an area domination operation, a police official said.

The security personnel inadvertently came in contact with a pressure IED, triggering the blast, causing them injuries, he added. After preliminary treatment, the injured personnel were being shifted to Bijapur district hospital, and a search operation was launched in the area, he added.

The handwritten pamphlet found from the spot. (ETV Bharat)

Naxalites often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in forests to target security personnel during patrolling in the interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid in the past by Naxalites in the region.

On Saturday, a commando of the CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit was injured when a pressure IED planted by Naxalites exploded in the Usoor police station area of Bijapur. On October 9, a boy was injured in a similar blast in the Gangaloor area of the district.