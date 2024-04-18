Naxalites Paint Anti-govt Graffiti Inside Polling Station in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

Naxalites Paint Anti-govt Graffiti Inside Polling Station in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sources said that the Naxals barged inside the polling station set up at Kerlapeda of Nagaram cluster center of Konta development block where they painted anti-government and anti-election slogans asking people to abstain from voting in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

Naxalites Paint Anti-govt Graffiti Inside Polling Station in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: Ahead of voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, Naxalites have barged inside a polling station and drawn anti-government graffiti and slogans asking the locals to abstain from voting in the parliamentary elections in Sukma district of restive Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

Voting will be held on Bastar Lok Sabha seat on April 19. The Naxalites, who were throwing leaflets on the roadside and in the village streets asking locals to boycott the Lok Sabha elections, have now started reaching the polling stations as well.

Local sources said that on Tuesday April 16, Naxalites barged inside the polling station in Kerlapeda of Nagaram cluster center of Konta development block of Sukma district and drew anti-government and anti-election graffiti there. "No person will vote in this polling station. For whom leaders are to be made? Leaders are made for their own luxury. Leaders beat up the public (later)," reads the slogan written by the Naxalites.

Voting at the Keralapeda polling center in Sukma district will start from 7 am on Friday as the first phase of Lok Sabha election begins. A total of 791 voters will exercise their franchise at the polling station. These include 446 female voters and 345 male voters. Voting will take place in Naxal areas till 3 pm.

The Election Commission has completed the preparations for voting in the Naxal affected Bastar as security has been beefed up in the entire state. Soldiers have been deployed at every nook and corner in Bastar with more than one lakh soldiers put on duty in the division.

Kawasi Lakhma vs Mahesh Kashyap: Congress's Kawasi Lakhma is contesting against BJP's Mahesh Kashyap on Bastar seat. Kawasi Lakhma is a former Chief Minister and 6-time MLA from Konta Assembly of Sukma district. Mahesh Kashyap has been a former sarpanch. BJP has fielded him for the first time in the Lok Sabha elections.

Voters on Bastar seat: Bastar has 14.72 lakh voters expected to cast their votes on Bastar Lok Sabha seat. A total of 1961 polling stations have been set up with polling parties sent to sensitive polling stations with the help of helicopters.

Eight Assembly Seats in Bastar Lok Sabha: There are eight assembly seats in Bastar Lok Sabha seat. These eight seats include Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar Assembly, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Dantewada, Bijapur, Konta. All eight assembly seats are counted in Naxal affected districts.

  1. Read more: Launch All-out Offensive against Naxals: Ministry of Home Affairs
  2. Modi Govt Will Eliminate Naxals in Very Short Period of Time: Home Minister Shah
  3. 15 Naxals Surrender before Jharkhand Police
Last Updated :Apr 18, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.