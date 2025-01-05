ETV Bharat / state

4 Naxalites, Cop Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a senior police official said on Sunday.

A head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was also killed in the face-off, he said.

The gunfight broke out on Saturday evening at a forest in south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, the official said.