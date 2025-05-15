ETV Bharat / state

Pressure Cookers Used To Make Bombs Recovered From Forest In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Dhamtari: A team of district police and DRG on Thursday recovered 10 pressure cookers used to make bombs and other material dumped by Naxalites at a forest near Chameda village under Khallari police station.

ASP Shailendra Pandey said the team recovered 10 pressure cookers which were meant to make bombs and a large amount of ration and other goods from the spot. On a tip-off on presence of Naxalites, a team of district police and DRG entered the forest and launched a search operation. The Naxalites were preparing for a major incident, but the alertness of the police foiled their plan on time, said police.

On April 27, police had found nine different types of bombs in forests on the border of Odisha and Dhamtari. The bombs were later defused by a bomb disposal squad.