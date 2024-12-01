ETV Bharat / state

Naxalites Accuse Man Of Being Police Informer, Kill Him In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A man was killed by Naxalites in Bijapur of Chhattisgarh on suspicion of being a police informer.

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Bijapur: A 25-year-old man was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on suspicion of being a police informer, an official said on Sunday. The body of Kummesh Kunjam, a resident of Daler village, was found this morning on Chihka-Tindodi road under Bhairamgarh police station limits, he said.

"As per preliminary information, Naxalites strangled Kunjam. Pamphlets left at the spot by the Bhairamgarh area committee of the outlawed Maoists accused Kunjam of being a police informer. A team is at the spot to nab the assailants," the official said.

More than 50 people have been killed by Naxalites this year in Bastar division, the official said. Bastar division comprises seven districts, including Bijapur.

