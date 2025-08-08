Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / state

Naxalite With Rs 8 Lakh Bounty Arrested After Encounter In Chhattisgarh

Shrikant Punem was apprehended following an encounter between security forces and Maoists at 4 pm on Wednesday

Naxalite With Rs 8 Lakh Bounty Arrested After Encounter In Chhattisgarh
Security force officials with Shrikant Punem (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 8, 2025 at 7:56 AM IST

1 Min Read

Mohla: Shrikant Punem, a Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, was arrested from Khursekala Khursekhurd forest of the Madanwada area in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

Punem was apprehended following an encounter between security forces and Maoists at 4 pm on Wednesday, the district's Superintendent of Police, Y P Singh, said. The forces also seized weapons from his possession.

The exchange of fire took place when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and 27th and 44th battalions of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was out on a search-cum-area domination operation, the police officer said.

The offensive was launched as part of the district police's ongoing 'Operation Prayas' against Naxalites in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, which shares a border with Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. According to Y P Singh, on finding security personnel zeroing in on them, the Naxalites escaped into the dense forest, though one of them was rounded up during the search of the area.

Police recovered a 9 mm pistol, 4 live cartridges, a smartphone, a power bank, two empty shells of 9 mm and three empty shells of AK-47 along with Rs 11000 in cash and other items from the Naxalite commander. "Punem hails from the Gangaloor area of Bijapur district and was a divisional committee member of the Maoists. He was presently heading the Aundhi-Mohla joint area committee as its commander," the SP said.

The police officer added that they are conducting continuous searches for the Maoists who fled the scene.

Read more:

  1. Naxal Encounter Continues In Gangaluur Of Bijapur, Body Of Naxalite Found Along With Weapon During Search Operation
  2. ‘Major Attack Foiled In Chhattisgarh’: Naxalite With Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed, Huge Arms And Explosives Seized In Chhattisgarh

Mohla: Shrikant Punem, a Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, was arrested from Khursekala Khursekhurd forest of the Madanwada area in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

Punem was apprehended following an encounter between security forces and Maoists at 4 pm on Wednesday, the district's Superintendent of Police, Y P Singh, said. The forces also seized weapons from his possession.

The exchange of fire took place when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and 27th and 44th battalions of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was out on a search-cum-area domination operation, the police officer said.

The offensive was launched as part of the district police's ongoing 'Operation Prayas' against Naxalites in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, which shares a border with Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. According to Y P Singh, on finding security personnel zeroing in on them, the Naxalites escaped into the dense forest, though one of them was rounded up during the search of the area.

Police recovered a 9 mm pistol, 4 live cartridges, a smartphone, a power bank, two empty shells of 9 mm and three empty shells of AK-47 along with Rs 11000 in cash and other items from the Naxalite commander. "Punem hails from the Gangaloor area of Bijapur district and was a divisional committee member of the Maoists. He was presently heading the Aundhi-Mohla joint area committee as its commander," the SP said.

The police officer added that they are conducting continuous searches for the Maoists who fled the scene.

Read more:

  1. Naxal Encounter Continues In Gangaluur Of Bijapur, Body Of Naxalite Found Along With Weapon During Search Operation
  2. ‘Major Attack Foiled In Chhattisgarh’: Naxalite With Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed, Huge Arms And Explosives Seized In Chhattisgarh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAXALITE ARRESTEDCHHATTISGARH NAXALITE ENCOUNTERSHRIKANT PUNEM

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.