Naxalite With Rs 8 Lakh Bounty Arrested After Encounter In Chhattisgarh

Mohla: Shrikant Punem, a Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, was arrested from Khursekala Khursekhurd forest of the Madanwada area in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

Punem was apprehended following an encounter between security forces and Maoists at 4 pm on Wednesday, the district's Superintendent of Police, Y P Singh, said. The forces also seized weapons from his possession.

The exchange of fire took place when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and 27th and 44th battalions of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was out on a search-cum-area domination operation, the police officer said.

The offensive was launched as part of the district police's ongoing 'Operation Prayas' against Naxalites in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, which shares a border with Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. According to Y P Singh, on finding security personnel zeroing in on them, the Naxalites escaped into the dense forest, though one of them was rounded up during the search of the area.

Police recovered a 9 mm pistol, 4 live cartridges, a smartphone, a power bank, two empty shells of 9 mm and three empty shells of AK-47 along with Rs 11000 in cash and other items from the Naxalite commander. "Punem hails from the Gangaloor area of Bijapur district and was a divisional committee member of the Maoists. He was presently heading the Aundhi-Mohla joint area committee as its commander," the SP said.

The police officer added that they are conducting continuous searches for the Maoists who fled the scene.