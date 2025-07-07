ETV Bharat / state

Naxalite Sniper Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter, Rifle And Explosives Recovered

Bijapur: Security forces have killed a notorious Naxalite sniper during an encounter in the National Park area here in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said. The slain Naxalite has been identified as Sodhi Kanna, deputy commander of Company No. 02 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No. 01, who carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh.

Kanna was known to be a close associate of senior Naxal leader Madvi Hidma and was linked to major attacks in the Tekalgudiyam area and on the Dharmaram camp. “His death means a heavy loss to the Naxal organisation, as he was one of the main snipers for his capabilities,” officials said.

The operation in which Kanna was killed began on Friday (July 4, 2025), following a tip-off about the Naxal activity in the National Park region. Following this, a joint team of personnel from DRG Bijapur, DRG Dantewada, STF, CoBRA 202 and 210, and the CRPF Young Platoon launched a search operation.

“Based on information about the activities of Naxal cadres in the national park area, the operation was launched and intermittent encounters took place,” said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav.

“During a search following the firefight, the body of Sodhi Kanna was recovered along with a .303 rifle, five live rounds, and an AK-47 magazine with 59 live rounds. Other recovered items included a Maoist uniform, codex wire, detonators, a radio, Naxalite literature, and a backpack with daily-use items,” he said.