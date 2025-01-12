Naxalite Raje Kange Carrying 8 Lakh Reward Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: Naxalite Raje Kange, wife of the dreaded Naxalite Prabhakar, carrying a reward of 8 lakh, was apprehended in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, sources said.
Along with Kange, another person was also arrested for giving shelter to her, sources added. Kange has been identified as the Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) rank Naxalite and is in charge of the Raoghat Area Committee.
Issuing a press release, the Kanker police team stated that on January 11, the team took action in the Koylibeda police station area here by arresting her supporter Shyamnath Usendi.
They further said that after Usendi's arrest, Naxalite Malti alias Raje alias Nirmala Kange was also held. She was hiding in Kaudosalhebhat of the Koylibeda area. The police team then conducted an interrogation process for both of them.
At present, the cop team has tightened the noose on the dreaded Naxalite family. Naxalite Prabhakar was also arrested last month.
