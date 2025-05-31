Naxalite Prisoner Dies By Suicide In Jharkhand Jail, Probe Underway

Hazaribagh: A surrendered Naxalite, Chhota Shyamalal Dehri, alias Santu or Somalal Dehri, died by suicide at a jail here in Jharkhand, police said. The incident occurred during the morning prisoner count at the Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan Central Jail, they said.

A resident of Dumka’s Kathikund area, Dehri was shifted to the Hazaribagh jail from Dumka Central Jail on February 9, 2021. Police said that there were at least eight criminal cases pending against him.

According to jail officials, Dehri was found “unresponsive” in Ward D and was declared dead by medical staff after examination.

“His body was sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination and other medicolegal formalities,” they said.

Meanwhile, the jail administration has launched a probe into the death and is determining the cause of death. They have also notified the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and other concerned departments about the incident as per the norms.

This is not the first suicide reported at the Hazaribagh facility, as a similar incident was reported from the prison a few years ago. The fresh case has raised serious concerns about the security and management of the jail.

