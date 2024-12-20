Naxalite Plot Foiled: CRPF Defuses 5 Bombs In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: In a major breakthrough, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday said that they thwarted a Naxalite plot to target their convoy in Mudvendi, Bijapur. The security forces detected and defused five bombs planted in a series along the road, averting a potential disaster.

According to reports, the CRPF team was conducting a routine search operation in the area when they sensed danger and cordoned off the area. Upon inspection, they discovered the landmines laid under the ground, which were intended to cause a loud explosion when the soldiers' vehicle passed by.

The timely detection and defusal of the bombs prevented a significant loss of life. The 199th battalion of the CRPF has a camp in nearby Mudwendi, and the area where the bombs were recovered is close to the camp.

This incident comes amid ongoing anti-Naxal operations in Bastar, where Maoists often use explosives to target security personnel. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the government's commitment to eliminating Naxalism by March 31, 2026, sending a strong message to the Maoists.

Earlier, two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in this district of Chhattisgarh last Friday. The gunfight took place in the forest area of Nendra and Punnur villages today morning during an anti-Naxalite operation by a joint team of DRG, Cobra 210, and Young Platoon 168 Battalion of CRPF, police said.

Bijapur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrakant Gavarna said the operation was launched after receiving a tip-off about the presence of armed Naxalites of the Madder Area Committee.