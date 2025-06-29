ETV Bharat / state

Naxalite Linked To Bomb Blast Held During Chhattisgarh Anti-Maoist Operation

Narayanpur: A hardcore Maoist, accused of carrying out a bomb blast, was arrested during an anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh. Narayanpur police said the arrested person has been identified as Rainu Ram Pawe, 32. He played an active role in his capacity as a "Karkabeda militia member", who worked for Kutal Area Committee for three years.

According to police, Pawe was linked to a bomb blast on 5 April at Jadda Markud under Kohkameta police station area limits. A villager died after coming in contact with the IED planted by the Naxalite. Narayanpur police were searching for the absconding Naxalite for a long time.

He was arrested by Kohkameta police, who were conducting a search operation campaign by putting up a blockade. Alert police swiftly got hold of him when he was passing by the area. During police interrogation, the accused revealed that he used to give information about the police activities to the local Maoist unit after tracking their movement.

The accused further said he has been associated with the Naxal organisation for the last three years. During the period, he also propagated the Naxalite ideology among the people in villages. He also confessed to his involvement in the Kohkameta bomb blast. Along with him, many Naxalites including Arun, Ratan, Veshu and Vijay also played roles in the blast.