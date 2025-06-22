Naxalite Killed In Encounter Worked As Cook In Chhattisgarh Govt School: Police

Bijapur: One of the seven Naxalites killed during an anti-Naxal operation earlier this month in Chhattisgarh Bijapur district worked as a cook in a government school, police said on Sunday. The cadre has been identified as Mahesh Kodiyam, resident of Irpagutta village under Farsegarh police station, they said.

Seven Naxalites were neutralised by a joint team of security personnel in multiple encounters during the anti-naxal operation in the Indravati National Park area of Bijapur between June 4 and June 7.

Maoists' central committee member Narasimha Chalam alias Sudhakar, who had a bounty of Rs 40 lakh in Chhattisgarh, and Bhaskar alias Mailarapu Adellu, a special zonal committee member of the Telangana State Committee of Maoists who carried a reward of Rs 45 lakh in Chhattisgarh and Telangana, were among the killed cadres.

Police had then identified one of the other five cadres as Mahesh Kudiyam and said he was active as a party member of the national park area committee of Maoists and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

"Later, it came to light that Kudiyam was working as a cook assistant at a primary school in Irpagutta village. He was appointed by the village school management committee and was being paid a remuneration for this role till March 2025," the Bijapur police said in a statement.

"The circumstances under which Kodiyam came into contact with senior Maoist leaders, like Sudhakar and Bhaskar, are currently under investigation. A thorough, impartial and professional inquiry is being conducted into all aspects of the case," it said. The police have again urged all individuals directly or indirectly associated with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) organisation to immediately sever all such ties.

"Continued association with this extremist outfit poses a serious threat not only to public safety and regional peace but also to the lives and future of those involved," the release added.

On Saturday, some villagers from Irpagutta, while talking to a mediaperson, claimed Kodiyam was not associated with the Maoist organisation and was working as a cook in a village school for preparing mid-day meal, for which he was getting a remuneration in his bank account. Kodiyam's family comprises his wife and seven children, the villagers said.