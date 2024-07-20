Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh: Police

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): In the ongoing offensive against Naxalites by the security forces in Chhattisgarh, a Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces the Naxal-affected Sukma district on Saturday, police said. Besides the body of the Naxalite, the security forces have recovered weapons from the slain Naxalite's possession.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said that the encounter took place in the Tumargatta area under Jagargunda police station limits following intelligence inputs about the presence of members of the Jagargunda Area Committee of the Maoist organization on Friday evening. Acting on the inputs, the DRG team was sent for Naxal operation on 19 July. After a night-long search operation, the encounter broke out on Saturday morning in the hilly forests of Singavaram and Tumargatta ending with the killing of the Naxalite whose identity is being ascertained. During the search operation, the soldiers also recovered 1 Bharmar gun, wireless set, a large amount of explosive material and other Naxalite material from the spot, police said.

The encounter comes days after two personnel from the Special task force (STF) were killled and four others were injured after Naxalites detonated an Improvised Explosive device (IED) In Bijapur district of the state on Wednesday night.