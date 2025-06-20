ETV Bharat / state

Woman Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

Kanker: A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Friday morning, police said.

The gunfight broke out on a forested hill within the jurisdiction of Chhotebethiya police station. The incident took place when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation after getting a tip-off about the presence of the Naxalites in the area, Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela said.

The operation was launched between Amatola and Kalpar villages based on inputs about the presence of the members of the banned Maoist organisation on the other side of the Kotri river, he said.

"The body of a woman Naxalite along with a weapon has been recovered from the encounter site so far, while the intermittent exchange of fire is still underway in the area," he said. More details will be shared later, the official added.