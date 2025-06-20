ETV Bharat / state

Woman Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

The operation was launched between Amatola and Kalpar villages based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites on the other side of the Kotri River.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST

Kanker: A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Friday morning, police said.

The gunfight broke out on a forested hill within the jurisdiction of Chhotebethiya police station. The incident took place when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation after getting a tip-off about the presence of the Naxalites in the area, Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela said.

The operation was launched between Amatola and Kalpar villages based on inputs about the presence of the members of the banned Maoist organisation on the other side of the Kotri river, he said.

"The body of a woman Naxalite along with a weapon has been recovered from the encounter site so far, while the intermittent exchange of fire is still underway in the area," he said. More details will be shared later, the official added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day tour to Chhattisgarh on June 22 and 23. He will also review the Naxal operation. Before the Union Minister’s visit, the police have launched this operation in Kanker.

Earlier, Amit Shah had set a deadline to end Naxalism by March 2026. After which, Naxalite operations have gained momentum in Chhattisgarh.

