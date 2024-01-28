Loading...

Naxalite Involved in IED Blast Dies in Police Custody in Dantewada

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

Naxalite Involved in Aranpur IED Blast Dies in Police Custody in Dantewada

Police had arrested the IED blast accused, Podia Madvi from Aranpur area on Saturday and was admitted to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated. He died around midnight.

Dantewada: A Naxalite reportedly involved in the Aranpur IED blast, died during treatment in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, police said.

The accused was arrested in an encounter on January 27 and died in police custody. A magisterial inquiry is set to be conducted into the incident.

According to police, Podia Madvi (40), a Naxalite hailing from Pedka village of Aranpur police station area was detained yesterday but his health condition started deteriorating in the evening. Later, he was brought to Dantewada District Hospital and died during treatment at around 12.30 am, Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said.

According to Rai, Madvi was found to be involved in Aranpur IED blast that left 10 security personnel and the driver dead in March. Also, he was found involved in many other incidents, he said.

Rai further said that the reason behind Madvi's death will be revealed following post-mortem. "It is not clear which disease Madvi was suffering from. The cause of his death will be clear only after the postmortem report comes. After postmortem, his body will be handed over to the family members," he said.

Meanwhile, the news of Madvi's sudden death in police custody has triggered anger among the villagers and family members. His wife Hidme said, "He suffered from tuberculosis two years back and underwent treatment. After recovering he was engaged in farming activities. We are shocked as to how could he suddenly die," she said.

Raising questions over Madvi's death, villagers have sought an investigation into the incident.

