ETV Bharat / state

Naxalite Injured In Encounter With Police In Chhattisgarh, Hospitalised

Bijapur: A Naxalite was injured in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday, a police official here said.

A gunfight broke out in the forest of Kummameta village under the Bhairamgarh police station area when a team of District Reserve Guard of the state police was out on an anti-Naxal exercise, he said.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Matwada LOS (local organization squad) commander Anil Punem and 10-12 armed cadres in the forest of Matwada in the area, he said.