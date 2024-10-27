ETV Bharat / state

Naxalite Injured In Encounter With Police In Chhattisgarh, Hospitalised

Acting on a tip-off, an anti-Naxal operation was launched by the District Reserve Guard in the forests under Bhairamgarh police station area of Bijapur today.

Naxalite Injured In Encounter With Police In Chhattisgarh, Hospitalised
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 35 minutes ago

Bijapur: A Naxalite was injured in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday, a police official here said.

A gunfight broke out in the forest of Kummameta village under the Bhairamgarh police station area when a team of District Reserve Guard of the state police was out on an anti-Naxal exercise, he said.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Matwada LOS (local organization squad) commander Anil Punem and 10-12 armed cadres in the forest of Matwada in the area, he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, a Naxalite, identified as Rakesh Kumar Oyam, was found injured at the encounter site, he said.

The wounded cadre was taken to the Bijapur district hospital where he was given preliminary treatment and later shifted to a hospital in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of the state’s tribal-dominated Bastar region, he said.

Oyam was active as a member of the Belchar Revolutionary Party Committee (RPC) of Maoists and four cases related to Naxalite incidents were registered against him in Jangla, Bhairamgarh and Mirtur police stations of the district, he said.

TAGGED:

