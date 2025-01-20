ETV Bharat / state

Naxalite Killed, Jawan Injured In Encounter At Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Gariaband: A Naxalite was killed and a jawan was injured after an encounter took place between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband, officials said on Monday. The gunfight is underway with intermittent firing from both sides in the Bhalu Diggi forest of Kulhadi Ghat of the Mainpur police station area, they said.

The injured soldier, a member of the CoBRA Battalion, was airlifted to Raipur using a helicopter for immediate medical treatment. Officials confirmed that joint forces from Odisha and Chhattisgarh are engaged in the operation.

Bhatigarh Stadium in Gariaband has been converted into a temporary cantonment. Security forces were conducting a routine search in the Kulhadi Ghat forest when they encountered the Naxalites. Top police officials are closely monitoring the situation, officials added.