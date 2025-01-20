ETV Bharat / state

Naxalite Killed, Jawan Injured In Encounter At Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

In the encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Gariaband, a CoBRA battalion member was injured and he was airlifted for immediate treatment.

Naxalite Encounter In Chhattisgarh: One Naxalite Killed, Jawan Injured
Injured jawam airlifted to Raipur using the helicopter (ETV Bharat)
Published : Jan 20, 2025, 7:32 PM IST

Gariaband: A Naxalite was killed and a jawan was injured after an encounter took place between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband, officials said on Monday. The gunfight is underway with intermittent firing from both sides in the Bhalu Diggi forest of Kulhadi Ghat of the Mainpur police station area, they said.

The injured soldier, a member of the CoBRA Battalion, was airlifted to Raipur using a helicopter for immediate medical treatment. Officials confirmed that joint forces from Odisha and Chhattisgarh are engaged in the operation.

Bhatigarh Stadium in Gariaband has been converted into a temporary cantonment. Security forces were conducting a routine search in the Kulhadi Ghat forest when they encountered the Naxalites. Top police officials are closely monitoring the situation, officials added.

Meanwhile, anti-Naxal operations are being carried out across all Naxal-affected districts, including Bastar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating Maoism from the country by 2026.

