Security Forces Bust Maoists' Explosives-Making Factory In Bihar Forests

Gaya: In a major breakthrough, security forces have busted a factory manufacturing deadly explosives for Maoists, during intense combing operation in the Chhakarbandha forest of Gaya in Bihar.

Based on inputs received, the security forces carried out search in the forest area during which they stumbled upon a cave where a factory was in operation for making landmines and pressure improvised explosive devices (IEDs), potentially capable of large-scale attacks.

Huge cache of explosive-manufacturing materials seized by security forces in Gaya, Bihar (ETV Bharat)

It is being suspected that the naxals were planning a major attack similar to the one in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, in which eight security personnel lost their lives. "Timely action by security forces has dented naxal plans and prevented a potential attack. Search operation is still underway in the area," said Imamganj SDPO Amit Kumar.

Huge cache of explosive-manufacturing materials seized by security forces in Gaya, Bihar (ETV Bharat)

The recent seizure has been claimed as one of the largest seizures of explosive-making materials in recent times. "Huge cache of explosives has been recovered. Such a large quantity of material has probably been seized for the first time," the SDPO added.

Items Seized During Combing Ops

Security forces recovered 45 different equipment, including steel containers, pressure cookers, and tiffin bomb-making materials. Explosive-making materials such as methyl parathion, and silk threads, along with tools like hand drills, tin cutters, and hex-blades were also seized. This apart, 44 tiffin bomb components, 132 iron pipes, and five disposable syringes were recovered, indicating another planned attack by the Maoists.

Huge cache of explosive-manufacturing materials seized by security forces in Gaya, Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Monday morning, jawans of the 196th Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had reportedly recovered a 20-22kg improvised explosive device (IED) during combing operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. The IEDs detected inside a blue plastic drum buried beneath a kutcha road in the Usur police station area, were safely neutralised.