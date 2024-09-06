ETV Bharat / state

Naxalite Commander And Wife Surrender In Chhattisgarh, Receive Government Incentive

By ETV Bharat English Team

The surrendered Naxalites were each given a cheque of Rs 25,000 as an incentive under the government's Naxal eradication policy. This year, a total of 34 high and medium-profile leaders of Maoists were killed by the security forces in different encounters in Bastar.

Surrendered maoists with police (ETV Bharat)

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): Following extensive efforts to contain the threat of Maoists, two Naxalites from the banned organisation surrendered to police in Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh. The Naxal commander Sonwa, also known as Dosel Salam, for whom a reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced by the police, surrendered along with his wife Aarti Salam Kodliar without weapons. They surrendered in front of Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police Robinson Gudiya, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr Prashant Dewangan at the office of the Superintendent of Police on Thursday.

Sonwa served as a supply team commander for 13 years, while his wife Aarti Salam Kodliar, also a member worked with the Jantana Sarkar School Department for nine years. Both are residents of Ainmeta village in the Narayanpur Police Station limits.

The surrendered Naxalites were each given a cheque of Rs 25,000 as an incentive under the government's Naxal eradication policy.

This year, a total of 34 high and medium-profile leaders of Maoists were killed by the security forces in different encounters in Bastar. In addition, a total of 7 Maoists have surrendered in Narayanpur. Superintendent of Police Narayanpur Prabhat Kumar has urged the local cadres associated with the Naxal organisation to surrender without fear and take advantage of the government schemes.

