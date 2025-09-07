ETV Bharat / state

Naxalite Carrying Rs 10 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

Ranchi: A Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chaibasa of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Sunday, police said.

The encounter broke out in the morning in the Relaparaal forest of the Goilkera police station limits. CPI (Maoist) zonal commander Amit Hansda alias Apton was killed in this encounter. The Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for Apton.

According to Kolhan DIG Anuranjan Kispotta, "An encounter between Maoists and security forces took place in the morning. A body was recovered during a subsequent search operation."

Michael Raj S, IG (operations) and Jharkhand Police spokesperson Michael Raj S said that he body was identified as that of Amit Hansda alias Aptan, a self-styled zonal commander of CPI(Maoist) and a resident of Bokaro district who carried a Rs 10 lakh reward. He said the search operation is still underway in the area.