Naxalite Carrying Rs 10 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

The encounter broke out in the morning in the Relaparaal forest of the Goilkera police station limits.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 7, 2025 at 11:08 AM IST

Ranchi: A Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chaibasa of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Sunday, police said.

The encounter broke out in the morning in the Relaparaal forest of the Goilkera police station limits. CPI (Maoist) zonal commander Amit Hansda alias Apton was killed in this encounter. The Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for Apton.

According to Kolhan DIG Anuranjan Kispotta, "An encounter between Maoists and security forces took place in the morning. A body was recovered during a subsequent search operation."

Michael Raj S, IG (operations) and Jharkhand Police spokesperson Michael Raj S said that he body was identified as that of Amit Hansda alias Aptan, a self-styled zonal commander of CPI(Maoist) and a resident of Bokaro district who carried a Rs 10 lakh reward. He said the search operation is still underway in the area.

The security forces were acting on a tip received by the Chaibasa superintendent of police about the presence of Maoists in the Relaparal area under the jurisdiction of the Goilkera police station. Based on the input, teams of security forces carried out a search operation in the morning, and an encounter broke out around 6 am.

According to Chaibasa police, Naxalites attacked the police during the search operation. The security forces responded to the firing. Amid the firing from both sides, many Naxalites took advantage of the dense forest and fled.

During the subsequent search operation, Hansda's body was found. Weapons and cartridges were also recovered from Hansda. According to the security forces, this operation has given a big blow to the Maoist organisation active in the area.

