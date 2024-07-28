ETV Bharat / state

10-Year-Old Child Killed in Naxalite Attack In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 28, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

The tribal child Hidma Kawasi died on Saturday, July 27 after coming under the grip of a pressure IED planted by Naxalites near Murumpara. It was admitted to the Bijapur District Hospital after being severely injured in the hands and legs but could not be saved.

a
Representative Photo (ANI)

Bijapur: A ten-year-old child died on Saturday, July 27, after coming under the grip of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh. The tribal child, Hidma Kawasi, died during treatment at the Bijapur District Hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Jitendra Yadav, said that Naxalites had planted IEDs in the forests here to target the security forces. On Saturday, the child had gone to the forest under the jurisdiction of the Patelpara Mutvendi police station Gangalore area to graze goats when the attack took place.

After entering the forest region, he came under the grip of a pressure IED planted by Naxalites near Murumpara at 2.30 pm and was seriously injured in his hands and legs.

"As soon as the information of the incident was received, CRPF jawans provided him with first aid. However, we could not save the child as he died during treatment," said Dr Jitendra Yadav, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bijapur.

The child was first brought to the Mutvendi CRPF Camp (CRPF) for treatment and then transferred to the Bijapur District Hospital for treatment. The family has still not been able to come to terms with Kawasi's death and has been intensely mourning the loss.

In the Naxalite affected areas of the state, Maoists often plant bombs, IEDs and other explosives on forest roads with the intention of harming the security forces. Innocent villagers have time and again fallen prey to this heinous act and sacrificed their lives.

Read More:

  1. 'Don't Travel To Manipur, J&K...': US Updates Advisory for Americans In India; 'So Much For 'Naya J&K', Reacts Omar Abdullah
  2. Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh: Police

Bijapur: A ten-year-old child died on Saturday, July 27, after coming under the grip of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh. The tribal child, Hidma Kawasi, died during treatment at the Bijapur District Hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Jitendra Yadav, said that Naxalites had planted IEDs in the forests here to target the security forces. On Saturday, the child had gone to the forest under the jurisdiction of the Patelpara Mutvendi police station Gangalore area to graze goats when the attack took place.

After entering the forest region, he came under the grip of a pressure IED planted by Naxalites near Murumpara at 2.30 pm and was seriously injured in his hands and legs.

"As soon as the information of the incident was received, CRPF jawans provided him with first aid. However, we could not save the child as he died during treatment," said Dr Jitendra Yadav, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bijapur.

The child was first brought to the Mutvendi CRPF Camp (CRPF) for treatment and then transferred to the Bijapur District Hospital for treatment. The family has still not been able to come to terms with Kawasi's death and has been intensely mourning the loss.

In the Naxalite affected areas of the state, Maoists often plant bombs, IEDs and other explosives on forest roads with the intention of harming the security forces. Innocent villagers have time and again fallen prey to this heinous act and sacrificed their lives.

Read More:

  1. 'Don't Travel To Manipur, J&K...': US Updates Advisory for Americans In India; 'So Much For 'Naya J&K', Reacts Omar Abdullah
  2. Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh: Police

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHILD DEAD IN BASTARNAXALITE ATTACK BASTARCHHATTISGARH NAXALITE ATTACKTRIBAL CHILD DEADNAXALITE ATTACK IN BASTAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.