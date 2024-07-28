10-Year-Old Child Killed in Naxalite Attack In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Bijapur: A ten-year-old child died on Saturday, July 27, after coming under the grip of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh. The tribal child, Hidma Kawasi, died during treatment at the Bijapur District Hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Jitendra Yadav, said that Naxalites had planted IEDs in the forests here to target the security forces. On Saturday, the child had gone to the forest under the jurisdiction of the Patelpara Mutvendi police station Gangalore area to graze goats when the attack took place.

After entering the forest region, he came under the grip of a pressure IED planted by Naxalites near Murumpara at 2.30 pm and was seriously injured in his hands and legs.

"As soon as the information of the incident was received, CRPF jawans provided him with first aid. However, we could not save the child as he died during treatment," said Dr Jitendra Yadav, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bijapur.

The child was first brought to the Mutvendi CRPF Camp (CRPF) for treatment and then transferred to the Bijapur District Hospital for treatment. The family has still not been able to come to terms with Kawasi's death and has been intensely mourning the loss.

In the Naxalite affected areas of the state, Maoists often plant bombs, IEDs and other explosives on forest roads with the intention of harming the security forces. Innocent villagers have time and again fallen prey to this heinous act and sacrificed their lives.