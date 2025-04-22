ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Day After Eight Naxals Killed In Encounter, Two More Arrested In Bokaro

Two Naxals, including a woman, were arrested by the security forces on Tuesday.

Jharkhand: Day After Eight Naxalite Killed In Encounter, Two More Arrested In Bokaro
Security forces arrest Naxalite (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST

Ranchi: A day after eight Naxals were killed in an encounter in Jharkhand’s Bokaro, the security forces have arrested two more Naxals, including a woman, on Tuesday. One of the two arrested Naxals was caught while getting treatment, officials said.

During the search operation, the security forces have arrested the two Naxals identified as Anita and Dayanand. Several Naxalites were injured in the encounter on Monday. After this, the security forces conducted an intensive search operation for several kilometers around the encounter site, they said.

During the search operation today, the security forces received information about a person being injured by a bullet. The officials then reached the spot and arrested the injured Naxal, identified as Dayanand, who was getting treated. Dayanand was hit by two bullets. Two weapons have also been recovered from him. Dayanand is now being treated under police protection. At the same time, Anita, who escaped on Monday, was caught during the search operation, they said.

Earlier on Monday, those killed included central committee member of the extremist outfit Prayag Manjhi alias Vivek, special area committee member Arvind Yadav alias Avinash, zonal committee member Sahebram Manjhi alias Rahul Manjhi, Mahesh Manjhi alias Mota, Talu, Ranju Manjhi, Gangaram and Mahesh.

Vivek carried a bounty of Rs one crore, Arvind Yadav had a reward of Rs 25 lakh and Sahebram Majhi Rs 10 lakh.

