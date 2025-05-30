Naxalite Ammunition Dump Found In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: Security forces on Thursday recovered a cache of explosives hidden by Naxalites in a forested area in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.
The recovery was made in the Bottetong village forest under Chintagufa police station limits when a joint team of the 203rd battalion of CoBRA, an elite unit of the CRPF, and district police was out on a search operation based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area, a police official said.
Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said, "Search operations are underway against the Naxalites in the district. Under the Naxal eradication campaign, the soldiers are continuously stationed in the forests."
“On Thursday, a search operation was conducted in the Botetong forest under the Metaguda camp. Acting on a tip-off about the presence of Naxalites, a joint team of the district force and 203 battalion CoBRA left for the search," Chavan added.
The SP said, "The operation started at 10:30 am from the forest of Botetong village. During the search operation, a large quantity of BGL cells, explosive material and BGL cell manufacturing material were recovered.”
The team found Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) shells and materials used in making them concealed in an underground pit. As many as 15 live BGL shells, 17 empty (without explosive charge) shells and 78 BGL tubes measuring 5 to 6 inches were found among other things, said the official.
