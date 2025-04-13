Naxalism To End In Bastar Within A Year: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma

New Delhi/ Raipur: Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vijay Sharma on Sunday said Naxalism will be eliminated from Bastar in the next one year.

He said the Maoists have been losing the support of locals and must give up violence. The minister said the Naxalites' only agenda is to spread violence and terror at gunpoint. "The Naxalites want to end democracy in the country," he said. Lauding Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sharma said the way the government ended insurgency in the North East is praiseworthy. "The efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah proved to be effective. The way the government abolished Article 370 was also praiseworthy. India has changed. Now terrorists are not fed biryani in India," he said.

Sharma said electricity, water and roads have brought about a much-needed change in Bastar. "There has been further improvement in the fields of education and healthcare. People have benefited with improvement in basic facilities. We are continuously working and moving forward to end Naxalism," he said.

The Deputy CM said there is no possibility of talks with the Naxalites because they have no demands. "The Naxalites only want to form the government at gunpoint. Our government wants to bring them to the mainstream of society and wants to help in their rehabilitation. We have made a new surrender policy for them. Many efforts were made to talk to the Naxalites and committees were formed but nothing came out of it," he said. Sharma said if the Naxalites wish to talk, then they can do so by sending their representatives.