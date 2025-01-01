ETV Bharat / state

Naxalism Nearing Its End In Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Gadchiroli: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said Maharashtra was moving towards becoming free of Naxalism as Maoist cadres were surrendering to police and the outlawed movement was not attracting new recruits. During his visit to Gadchiroli, Fadnavis told reporters that the dominance of Naxalites in remote areas of the district was ending, and welcomed the move by top Naxal cadres to lay down their arms and turn themselves in.

"Naxalism is nearing its end," the chief minister said responding to a query. The government has started the process to make Gadchrioli the "first district" by eliminating the dominance of Maoists, he said. Notably, Gadchiroli is often referred as the last district of Maharashtra as it is on the state's eastern border.

Fadnavis inaugurated the 32-km-long Gatta-Gardewada-Wangeturi road and bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Wangeturi-Gardewada-Gatta-Aheri route in the district, located in Vidarbha region. Gadchiroli is not the last, but "first district" for the government (on priority list), the chief minister said.