Naxalism Losing Steam In Jharkhand, Once A Red Bastion; Scared Cadres Flee To Jungles For Cover

Ranchi: In the face of continuous anti-Maoist crackdown by Jharkhand Police, Naxalites are continuously losing ground in the state, which has once been the breeding ground of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country. The situation has such a pass that Naxalites are not getting new cadres now. On the other hand, old cadres are also not showing any inclination to keep in touch with the organisation after coming out of jail.

According to DGP Anurag Gupta, new recruitment and recycling in the Naxalite organisation i.e. the return of old cadres to the outfit has completely stopped. A significant number of Naxalite training centres faced closure in recent times, he said. Due to the vigil of the police, cadres have gone into hiding and new recruits are leaving the organisation.

According to the DGP, small-time cadres, who have neither weapons nor bullets nor logistics, are fed-up with the movement. A dozen such small cadres have fled leaving the organisation recently.

In Jharkhand, there were four places for new recruitment and training of Naxalites. These were Budha Pahad, Parasnath, Bulbul Jungle and Saranda Jungle. Naxalites have been completely driven out from the first three places as their training camps have been destroyed. Naxalites have been driven out from most of the areas where pamphlets were distributed for new recruitment and villagers were threatened with dire consequences if they do not join the organisation.

In such a situation, Saranda is the only place left where more than 60 Naxalites gathered. Many of them carry a bounty of Rs one crore on their heads. There also the Naxalites have closed their training camps.

Logistics is also a big reason for not getting new cadres in the organisation. According to the police, Many kinds of difficulties have arisen in front of the Naxalites who are trying to fight the police by living in forests and ravines, usually, we assess the success of the police based on the Naxalites arrested by them, killed in encounters, as well as the weapons and ammunition recovered in raids.

It is true that if the police seize a large amount of the most modern weapons and ammunition of any organization, then the organization becomes weak, but the truth is also that if there is a shortage of food grains, clothes and medicines among the organization, then it is a big problem for them.

The logistics of the Naxalites have been stopped by the Jharkhand Police at many places considered to be their strongholds. The daily use items that the Naxals had hidden in the bunkers also came under the police's radar and the police demolished those bunkers. Now the small cadres are the targets of Jharkhand police which are trying to bring them into the mainstream to give blow to the Naxals.