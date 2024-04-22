Will Eliminate Naxalism From Chhattisgarh in Two Years if Voted to Power: Amit Shah at Kanker Rally

Kanker: Ahead of the second phase of voting for Lok Sabha election 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the BJP government if voted to power will eliminate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh within two years.

Addressing a party convention in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, Shah said, "Naxalism could not be controlled during the Congress government. But at present, the new BJP government has prepared a new plan to deal with the Naxalites. Within four months of CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Home Minister Vijay Sharma assuming office, more than 90 Naxalites have been eliminated. If Modi ji's government comes to power for the third time, then within two years Naxalism will be completely eliminated in Chhattisgarh. We want to tell the Naxalites of Chhattisgarh that there is still time to surrender. If you don't surrender, in the coming two years, the land of Chhattisgarh will be free from red terror”.

The union Home Minister also targeted Congress over the Ram temple issue. “Lord Ram celebrated his birthday in the grand temple after 500 years and appeared before the public with Surya Tilak. When you made Modi ji the Prime Minister for the second time, Modi ji won the case, built the temple and also performed the consecration. Congress rejected the invitation for consecration. Let them do whatever they want, we are not afraid. We are making Kashinath Corridor, Kedarnath Badrinath and Somnath temples made of gold,” he said.

"If you make Modi ji the Prime Minister for the third time, the loans of all people above 70 years of age will be waived off. This is Modi's guarantee. I announce from the land of Kanker. As soon as Modi government is formed on June 4, your son Modi is going to bear the health expenses of all the senior citizens of the country," Shah said.

The second phase of voting for Lok Sabha election 2024 will be held on April 26. Kanker, Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seats are going to polls in the second phase.