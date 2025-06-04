Slogans Of 'Down With Naxalism' Reverberate In Bastar As Locals Urge Govt To Eliminate Maoism

Bastar: Even as Naxalites are on the backfoot in their battle with security forces, the rebels are losing their ground base in Bastar of Chhattisgarh.

Locals and politicians came out on the streets to highlight the threat of Naxalism in a programme called 'Beijing to Bastar'. They urged the government at the Centre and the state to address the menace and eliminate it soon. Victims of Naxal violence, from all blocks of Bastar came out in a rally chanting slogans of 'Naxalism Murdabad' (Down With Naxalism). The rally started from Sirhasar Bhawan and concluded at the Shaheed Smarak.

After locals and elected representatives paid their tributes to those who lost their lives in the battle against Maoists, a memorandum was presented to State Home Minister Vijay Sharma in which the problems faced by locals due to Naxalism were listed.

Locals and Naxal violence victims presenting a memorandum to Home Minister Vijay Sharma (ETV Bharat)

A victim of Naxal violence, said the most prominent leader of CPI (Maoist) Basava Raju was killed in an encounter with security forces at Abujhmad and now the rest like him must also be eliminated. A woman said her husband was killed in 2005 when she was pregnant. "I struggled to get a job and finally got one in 2011. Naxalism should end soon else the sufferings of people here will continue.

Another victim from Pakhanjur said he was a member of BJP. "This was the reason Maoists killed my son. I stayed at another place for three years and lived a life of penury. I urged the state government to ensure my land is returned to me," he said.

A woman from Dantewada said her father was murdered by Maoists in 2023. She rued even as the police had assured jobs to victims of Naxal violence like her, she has not been given employment till date.

A woman affected by Maoist violence at the programme (ETV Bharat)

Dhaniram Sethia, a secret soldier from Bastar said his fellow district member Pandu was killed by Maoists in 2015. "They (Naxalites) were out to kill me too. My family left the village and settled in Jagdalpur city. The police made me a secret soldier. I urge the government to promote me," he said

Home Minister Vijay Sharma, present at the programme said the number of Naxal victims is at least 10 times more than those who attended the event. "After permission is obtained from the Central government, a camp will be organized for them every Wednesday at the SP offices of Naxal-affected districts of Chhattisgarh," he assured.