ETV Bharat / state

Naxal Trio With Rs 19 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Narayanpur: Three Naxalites, including two women, who carry huge bounties on their heads, have surrendered here in Chhattisgarh. Police called it a “major success” in their efforts to combat left-wing extremism in the region.

According to police, the trio surrendered amid mounting pressure from security forces, sustained development efforts in Naxal-affected areas, and the rehabilitation schemes of the state and the central governments. “The surrendered Naxals are carrying cash rewards totalling Rs 19 lakh on their heads,” they said.

Police identified the Naxalites as Sukli Korram alias Sapna, a member of the People’s Protection Company No. 1 and a resident of the Farasgaon police station area; Deoli Mandavi, a Jan Militia member from the Kukradjor area; and Bhima alias Dholu alias Dinesh Podiyam, an active member of Company No. 6 of the CPI (Maoist)'s East Bastar Division carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh.

The women members, Sukli and Deoli, surrendered on June 10 before Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhat Kumar and other senior officials; Bhima surrendered on June 11.

“All three have been given immediate financial assistance of Rs 50,000 and will be rehabilitated under the state’s surrender and rehabilitation policy,” police officials said.