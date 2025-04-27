Soldier Injured In Pressure Bomb Explosion During Anti-Naxal Operation In Bijapur

Bijapur: A soldier sustained critical injuries on his leg after a pressure bomb went off during an anti-Naxal operation on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Sunday.

The injured soldier, identified as Munsif Khan, was evacuated from the operation area at the hills of Karegutta in a helicopter and shifted to a hospital in Bijapur. The incident occurred at Jola village in Karregutta. An officer said Khan sustained injuries on his left leg in the explosion.

Late on Saturday night, security personnel searched for a cave in Karregutta where Naxalites were suspected to be hiding stayed. But by the time the soldiers reached the cave, the Naxalites had fled. There are several caves in Karregutta and Durgamgutta in which Naxalites are suspected to be hiding. The soldiers are continuously conducting search operations in the area.

In another incident, security forces out on a search operation recovered explosives concealed in a forest in Dhamtari. At least nine live bombs and items of daily use of Naxalites were recovered. However, the Maoists managed to escape from the spot. Dhamtari SP Suraj Singh Parihar said police defused the bombs on the spot. The nine bombs recovered from the forest include tiffin and cooker bombs. This apart, milk packets and a stock of medicines were also found from the spot. The items including a walkie-talkie were concealed in a drum.

A few days back, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place in Bijapur district. This came during a major anti-Naxalite operation in the hills of Karregutta along the inter-state border of Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Security forces are carrying out intensive operations across Chhattisgarh after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a commitment to end Naxalism by March 31, 2026.