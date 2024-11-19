ETV Bharat / state

Naxal Leader Vikram Gowda Killed In Encounter In Karnataka's Udupi

The ANF had launched an intense combing operation as the movement of Naxalites was suspected in the Hebri area for the past few days.

Naxal Leader Vikram Gowda Killed In Encounter In Karnataka's Udupi
Collage image - Site of the encounter and the slain naxal leader Vikram Gowda (ETV Bharat)
Udupi: Naxal leader Vikram Gowda was killed in an encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force on Monday night in Peetabailu of Hebri Kabvinale in Karkala taluk of the Udupi district, police sources said. Hebri Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Mahesh TM confirmed that Gowda was killed in an encounter.

"The deceased is Vikram Gowda, a most-wanted Naxal from Kudlu village in Nadralu, Hebri taluk. Acting on a tip-off about Naxal movement in the area, the ANF police team launched an armed operation late Monday night and targeted the Naxals," said Hebri Police SI Mahesh.

"Vikram Gowda is a Naxal who was escaping from police for 20 years. Police were trying to capture him at any cost. Last week, two other naxals named Raju and Latha were spotted and on further information, police went searching more. Once they (naxals) saw the police, they started firing and the police had to encounter them. A more detailed report is awaited," Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara said.

"Vikram Gowda had been leading the Naxalite operations in south India for over two decades. He had taken shelter in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and had visited Kodagu ( Karnataka) many times," an official said.

The ANF had launched an intense combing operation as the movement of Naxalites was suspected in the Hebri area for the past few days. An ANF team conducted an operation when a group of 5 Naxalites came to collect rations near Peetha Bailu late Monday night. Vikram Gowda was killed in the exchange of fire, Police sources informed.

The remaining four escaped into the forest. The combing is continuing and the search is on for the others. (With agency inputs)

