ETV Bharat / state

Naxal Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Bijapur; Two Jawans Injured In IED Blast

DRG team launched an anti-Naxal operation following a tip-off about presence of Naxalite cadres in Munga forest in Bijapur.

Naxal Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Bijapur; Two Jawans Injured In IED Blast
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bijapur: One Naxalite was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Munga forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday while an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during the same operation had left two security personnel injured, police said. Presently, a search operation has been launched in the area.

Bijapur Police said acting on a tip-off about presence of several Naxal cadres, an anti-Naxal operation was launched by a District Reserve Guard (DRG) team in Munga forest area this morning. Police said that information was received about the presence of DVCM Dinesh Modiyam, Akash Hemla, Company No. 2 Commander Vella, Militia Platoon Commander Kamalu and 30 to 40 other Naxalites.

Police said that Naxalites who had ambushed the security forces, opened fire indiscriminately at the jawans. In retaliatory firing, one uniformed Naxal was killed. A 9mm pistol, live IED and 6 remote switches were recovered from the spot. This remote switch is mainly used for triggering IED blasts, police added.

During the operation, Naxals also triggered an IED blast that left two DRG personnel injured.

On Tuesday, a BJP worker was killed by suspected Naxalites in Bijapur. Pamphlets accusing the deceased of being a police informer were recovered from the spot.

Read more

  1. Chhattisgarh: BJP Worker Murdered By Suspected Naxals In Bijapur; Fifth Killing In Recent Days
  2. Naxalites Open Fire At Security Forces Base Camp In Chhattisgarh; Two Personnel Injured

Bijapur: One Naxalite was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Munga forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday while an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during the same operation had left two security personnel injured, police said. Presently, a search operation has been launched in the area.

Bijapur Police said acting on a tip-off about presence of several Naxal cadres, an anti-Naxal operation was launched by a District Reserve Guard (DRG) team in Munga forest area this morning. Police said that information was received about the presence of DVCM Dinesh Modiyam, Akash Hemla, Company No. 2 Commander Vella, Militia Platoon Commander Kamalu and 30 to 40 other Naxalites.

Police said that Naxalites who had ambushed the security forces, opened fire indiscriminately at the jawans. In retaliatory firing, one uniformed Naxal was killed. A 9mm pistol, live IED and 6 remote switches were recovered from the spot. This remote switch is mainly used for triggering IED blasts, police added.

During the operation, Naxals also triggered an IED blast that left two DRG personnel injured.

On Tuesday, a BJP worker was killed by suspected Naxalites in Bijapur. Pamphlets accusing the deceased of being a police informer were recovered from the spot.

Read more

  1. Chhattisgarh: BJP Worker Murdered By Suspected Naxals In Bijapur; Fifth Killing In Recent Days
  2. Naxalites Open Fire At Security Forces Base Camp In Chhattisgarh; Two Personnel Injured

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAXAL KILLED IN ENCOUNTERJAWANS INJURED IN IED BLASTANTI NAXAL OPERATIONNAXAL ENCOUNTER AND IED BLAST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.