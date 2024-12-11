ETV Bharat / state

Naxal Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Bijapur; Two Jawans Injured In IED Blast

Bijapur: One Naxalite was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Munga forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday while an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during the same operation had left two security personnel injured, police said. Presently, a search operation has been launched in the area.

Bijapur Police said acting on a tip-off about presence of several Naxal cadres, an anti-Naxal operation was launched by a District Reserve Guard (DRG) team in Munga forest area this morning. Police said that information was received about the presence of DVCM Dinesh Modiyam, Akash Hemla, Company No. 2 Commander Vella, Militia Platoon Commander Kamalu and 30 to 40 other Naxalites.

Police said that Naxalites who had ambushed the security forces, opened fire indiscriminately at the jawans. In retaliatory firing, one uniformed Naxal was killed. A 9mm pistol, live IED and 6 remote switches were recovered from the spot. This remote switch is mainly used for triggering IED blasts, police added.