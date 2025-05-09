ETV Bharat / state

Naxal Couple Carrying Combined Reward Of Rs 16 Lakh Surrenders In Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

The couple was involved in an attack at Madanwada Korkotti in 2009 in which 29 security personnel were martyred.

A Naxal couple carrying reward of Rs 8 lakh each surrendered in front of Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Y Akshay Kumar
Kondagaon: A Naxal couple carrying reward of Rs 8 lakh each surrendered in front of Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Y Akshay Kumar.

The Naxal couple, Raising Kumeti alias Ratan Singh and his wife Punaya Achala alias Hironda said they were inspired by the new rehabilitation policy of the government and decided to shun violence to join the mainstream of society. The couple were involved in several incidents and were active in the border areas of Kanker and Narayanpur.

They were immediately given financial assistance of Rs 50,000 and the rest of the facilities will soon be extended to the couple. Police said the couple had been active from 2002 and 2023. They were involved in an attack at Madanwada Korkotti in 2009 in which 29 security personnel were martyred. Punaya was also involved in an attack on ASP Rajesh Pawar in 2011 in which nine security personnel were martyred.

The Chhattisgarh government has implemented the 'Maoist Surrender and Victim Rehabilitation Policy, 2025' to encourage Maoists to surrender and provide them with rehabilitation assistance. This policy offers financial aid, education, employment opportunities, and security for surrendered Maoists. It also includes incentives for submitting weapons and assisting in locating improvised explosive devices.

As per the policy, the surrendered Maoists are being given an initial financial grant of Rs 50,000. Additional support is provided for skill training or starting small businesses. The policy aims to provide education and employment opportunities to help surrendered Maoists reintegrate into society.

