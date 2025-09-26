ETV Bharat / state

Naxal Couple Arrested In Raipur, Chhattisgarh SIA Exposes Urban Naxalite Network

Raipur: A Naxalite couple, who had been living in a rented house on the pretext of treatment and working for senior officials, was arrested in Raipur, police said on Friday.

The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) apprehended the duo on Thursday morning and seized mobile phones and some electronic items from them. Further probe is underway as to what information they passed to the Naxalites and the officials they worked for in Raipur, they added.

Police said that the Naxalite couple, identified as Jaggu alias Ramesh and Kamala Karsam Kasam, was active in the region since 2017-18. They hail from Gangaluur police station area of ​​Bijapur district and were currently residing in the Changora Bhata area of ​​the DD Nagar police station area, they added.

DD Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Kumar Yadav said, "The SIB filed an FIR at the DD Nagar police station following which, the SIA arrested the Naxalite couple on the morning of September 25. The SIA team also seized mobile phones, electronic items and documents from the Naxalites."