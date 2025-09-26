Naxal Couple Arrested In Raipur, Chhattisgarh SIA Exposes Urban Naxalite Network
Couple tried to mislead the SIA team but eventually gave in. Mobile phones, electronic devices and documents recovered from them are being examined, police said.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 5:03 PM IST
Raipur: A Naxalite couple, who had been living in a rented house on the pretext of treatment and working for senior officials, was arrested in Raipur, police said on Friday.
The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) apprehended the duo on Thursday morning and seized mobile phones and some electronic items from them. Further probe is underway as to what information they passed to the Naxalites and the officials they worked for in Raipur, they added.
Police said that the Naxalite couple, identified as Jaggu alias Ramesh and Kamala Karsam Kasam, was active in the region since 2017-18. They hail from Gangaluur police station area of Bijapur district and were currently residing in the Changora Bhata area of the DD Nagar police station area, they added.
DD Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Kumar Yadav said, "The SIB filed an FIR at the DD Nagar police station following which, the SIA arrested the Naxalite couple on the morning of September 25. The SIA team also seized mobile phones, electronic items and documents from the Naxalites."
The couple was produced before the NIA court in Bilaspur on Friday. The court sent Kamala to jail on judicial remand and Jaggu is being interrogated under police remand. Only after interrogation will it become clear what kind of information they passed on to the Naxalites and which officials they worked for while living in Raipur, police said.
Investigations revealed that the Naxalite couple had rented a house using fake Aadhaar cards and had moved in a month ago. Jaggu had worked as a security guard and driver for several senior officials. The landlord of the house where they lived said the couple had told him that they were undergoing treatment at a hospital here so wanted an accommodation on rent.
Raipur Police, through intelligence input, uncovered an urban network of a male and female Naxalite. Based on this information, the Naxalite couple was arrested. The couple initially tried to mislead the SIA team, but later admitted to being Naxalites. Electronic items, mobile phones, and documents seized from them are being examined, police added.
