Naxal Press Commander, Wife Surrender Before ITBP And Police In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: In another setback for Maoists in Chhattisgarh, a Naxalite press commander and his wife, both carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, laid down their arms and surrendered before the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) and police in Mohla Manpur Ambagarh Chawki district on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, senior officials informed that the couple, Pawan Tulavi and wife Payem Oyam, was involved in left wing extremism for the last 17 years. "Their surrender is a big blow to CPI Maoists," said ITBP.

Pawan Tulavi (37) alias Maling had been associated with the Naxal organisation since 2008, and looked after management of the press unit of left wing extremism group. His wife Payam (27) was part of the Indravati Area Committee of Maoists since 2011. Both of them surrendered before SP of Mohla Manpur Ambagarh Chawki and commanding officers of 44 & 27 Battalion, ITBP.

"Maling is a resident of Dorde village in Madanwada police station area of ​​Mohla Manpur Ambagarh outpost, while his wife belongs to Bhairamgarh of Bijapur. Both have surrendered due to mounting pressure from the security forces and rehabilitation policy of the government," said SP Yashpal Singh.

Naxalite commander Tulavi had been the head of the press unit of the Maoists. He used to issue press releases and make pamphlets on behalf of the Naxalites. He had also worked as a teacher within the Maoist-controlled territories in Maad Division i.e. Abujhmad between 2013 and 2019. The senior police officer informed that Tulavi was promoted as the area committee member of the Maoists in 2016, and later appointed as Maad Division Press Unit Commander in 2020 to issue statements in the media on behalf of the organization.

Role Of Lon Varratu, Purna Narkom

Police said that the couple’s decision to surrender was largely influenced by state-run rehabilitation schemes like Lon Varratu and Purna Narkom, implemented to reintegrate former Maoists into the mainstream. These schemes offer financial assistance, housing, and land to the surrendered Maoists. Apart from this, they also receive a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 from the state government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Chhattisgarh, reiterated that the government will not rest until Naxalism is completely eradicated from the country. Accordingly, state governments have ramped up anti-Naxal operations through intensified combing and setting up camps in Naxal-dominated regions.