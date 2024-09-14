Naxal Carrying Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Among 8 Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): Eight Naxalites, including one with a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, were arrested during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma of Bastar division on Saturday. A huge cache of ammunition has also been recovered from them, police said.
Police said a case has been registered against them under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act and further action is underway.
Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said that an anti-Naxal operation is being undertaken by the security forces in the district. Under this operation, Naxalites are being arrested from time to time.
A joint operation was conducted by the District Security Force, District Reserve Group, Bastar Fighter and CRPF's 231 Battalion, across Bainpalli village and the surrounding areas of Jagargunda police station area on Saturday. While passing through the forest adjacent to Bainpalli village, the security forces noticed some suspicious people who attempted to hide after seeing them.
After this, the jawans surrounded the area and nabbed eight suspects. They were then interrogated. Four gelatin rods, four detonators, gunpowder and other explosives were recovered from them. On strict interrogation, all of them confessed that they were Naxalites.
Among those arrested include Muchaki Pala (33), a Naxal commander who had a bounty of Rs one lakh on his head. The others are Muchaki Lakhma (40), Kunjam Deva (35), Uike Hurra (42), Kamalu Vijja (40), deputy commander Madkam Sannu (40), Muchaki Sudru (25) and Kamalu Chaitu (28). All are residents of Jagargunda police station area, police said.
Read more
Chhattisgarh: Naxalite Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Bastar