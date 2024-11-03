ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: 2 Cops Critical After Naxalites Attack Them With Sharp Weapons In Sukma

A team of Naxalites disguised as villagers and armed with sharp weapons attacked the two policemen leaving them critically injured.

Security forces during an anti-Naxalite operation.
File - Security forces during an anti-Naxalite operation. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Sukma: Two policemen were grievously injured in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday morning. Officials told ETV Bharat that the attack took place when the two cops were on security duty during the Sunday market in the Jagargunda village.

A small action team of Naxalites disguised as villagers and armed with sharp weapons attacked the two policemen leaving them critically injured, the officials said.

"The incident happened between 8 and 9 am. Preparations are being made to airlift the injured soldiers to a hospital for advanced treatment," they said. The two injured DRG jawans have been identified as Kartam Deva and Sodhi Kanna. They had recently been promoted from SPO to DRG.

The attackers managed to escape after the attack, following which a major operation to track them down was launched in the area, officials said.

Read More

  1. Naxalites Kill Bijapur Man For Being 'Police Informant'
  2. Odisha Aims To Eliminate Naxal Menace By March 2026, Says DGP

Sukma: Two policemen were grievously injured in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday morning. Officials told ETV Bharat that the attack took place when the two cops were on security duty during the Sunday market in the Jagargunda village.

A small action team of Naxalites disguised as villagers and armed with sharp weapons attacked the two policemen leaving them critically injured, the officials said.

"The incident happened between 8 and 9 am. Preparations are being made to airlift the injured soldiers to a hospital for advanced treatment," they said. The two injured DRG jawans have been identified as Kartam Deva and Sodhi Kanna. They had recently been promoted from SPO to DRG.

The attackers managed to escape after the attack, following which a major operation to track them down was launched in the area, officials said.

Read More

  1. Naxalites Kill Bijapur Man For Being 'Police Informant'
  2. Odisha Aims To Eliminate Naxal Menace By March 2026, Says DGP

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DRG JAWANSNAXALITE ATTACKSUKMA NAXAL ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.