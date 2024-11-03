Chhattisgarh: 2 Cops Critical After Naxalites Attack Them With Sharp Weapons In Sukma

Sukma: Two policemen were grievously injured in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday morning. Officials told ETV Bharat that the attack took place when the two cops were on security duty during the Sunday market in the Jagargunda village.

A small action team of Naxalites disguised as villagers and armed with sharp weapons attacked the two policemen leaving them critically injured, the officials said.

"The incident happened between 8 and 9 am. Preparations are being made to airlift the injured soldiers to a hospital for advanced treatment," they said. The two injured DRG jawans have been identified as Kartam Deva and Sodhi Kanna. They had recently been promoted from SPO to DRG.

The attackers managed to escape after the attack, following which a major operation to track them down was launched in the area, officials said.