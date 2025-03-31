Nawada Shelter Home Superintendent Dies By Suicide

Nawada: Superintendent of Nawada shelter home in Bihar allegedly died by suicide at her government quarters on Monday. Police said a suicide note was recovered from the spot but the reasons as to why she took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Priyanka Kumari (35) reportedly took to end her life after talking to her husband on WhatsApp video call. She hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district and lived in government quarters in Budhaul village under the Nagar police station of Nawada district.

Police said Priyanka had talked to her husband, Ganesh Kumar, on WhatsApp video call and had reportedly told him that she will end her life. Her mobile, laptop and other belongings have been seized, they said.

"Priyanka Kumari's husband informed the police after which, a team reached the quarters and found her dead. A note was found from the spot but no allegations have been made against anyone. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The case is being probed from all angles and a forensic team has also been called to the spot.''- Hulas Kumar, DSP, Nawada Sadar said.

The shelter home, where Priyanka worked, earlier operated in Gaya and was shifted to Nawada on February 24, 2024. It has been operating very well ever since Priyanka joined, officials said. Two home guard jawans are deployed at the gates for security and entry of outsiders without permission is prohibited.

Police said preliminary probe has revealed that nobody had entered the shelter home during the weekend. Any person coming here has to submit documents like Aadhar Card for permission. However, no permission was received between Sunday and Monday, they said.

Her family members have left for Nawada from Gorakhpur. The post-mortem of the body will be done after their arrival. Presently, the body has been kept in the mortuary of Sadar Hospital.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).