Nawada Houses Torched Incident :Main Accused Nandu Paswan Held By Bihar Police

Nawada (Bihar): The Bihar Police on Thursday arrested the main accused Nandu Paswan in connection with the incident of houses being torched in the Nawada district of Bihar.

A senior police official said that apart from mastermind Nandu Paswan, 14 others have been arrested in connection with the case. At least 80 houses were torched in the Manjhi Tola Dalit Basti on Wednesday and Police said that it was on the instructions of Nandu Paswan that the houses were torched.

Who is Nandu Paswan?

Nandu Paswan is a retired police officer and a resident of Pranpur. He retired from the Bihar Police in 2014. His son Nageshwar Paswan is a ward member from ward number 16 in Krishnagar while his daughter-in-law works in an Aanganwadi.

Nandu Paswan's daughter-in-law claimed that Nandu Paswan owned four decimal land and there was a dispute over it since 1995. Eye-witnesses claimed that some people entered the Dabang village and opened fire first and then set the houses ablaze.

The office of the Superintendent of Police Nawada stated that 15 accused including the main accused Nandu Paswan have been arrested in connection with the case. "Three pistols, three missed fire rounds and six motorcycles, have been recovered from the accused. We are conducting raids to nab other accused. We have asked the Special Investigation Team to take strict action," the SP office said.

"We are interrogating the accused.

Nawada Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman had visited the spot on Wednesday night itself and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar summoned Director General of Police Alok Raj. The DGP appraised the Chief Minister over the incident in Nawada, officials said. They added that the Chief Minister asked the Additional Director of General (Law and Order) to ensure that peace prevailed in Nawada.

Opposition RJD has slammed the Bihar government over the incident in Nawada. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav claimed that there was no law and order in the state and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has failed.