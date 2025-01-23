ETV Bharat / state

Navy Sailor Goes Missing After Boarding Train, CCTV Shows Him Leaving Ichchapuram Station

Berhampur (Odisha): The family members of a young Navy sailor have filed a missing complaint with Berhampur police after he went missing from a train, while on way to Visakhapatnam. The sailor, Saurabh Kumar Patra (25) who had returned home on leave, reportedly disappeared after Ichchapuram railway station. Since his family could not establish contact with him, they lodged the complaint.

Berhampur police have launched an investigation into the incident and collected the CCTV footage, which reportedly showed him leaving the station in an auto-rickshaw.

Saurabh, a resident of the Gate Bazaar area in Berhampur, had come home on leave to attend a family gathering. On January 19, his family accompanied him to the railway station, where he boarded the train to Visakhapatnam from where he was to catch a flight to his place of posting in Kochi, Kerala. However, he went missing after Ichchapuram railway station.

After the train passed Ichchapuram station, his mobile phone was switched off, leaving his family unable to contact him.

Police investigations revealed that the CCTV footage captured him alighting the train and leaving the platform in an auto-rickshaw. The footage however did not show any signs of foulplay, police said.