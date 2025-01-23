Navy Sailor Goes Missing After Boarding Train, CCTV Shows Him Leaving Ichchapuram Station

Berhampur (Odisha): The family members of a young Navy sailor have filed a missing complaint with Berhampur police after he went missing from a train, while on way to Visakhapatnam. The sailor, Saurabh Kumar Patra (25) who had returned home on leave, reportedly disappeared after Ichchapuram railway station. Since his family could not establish contact with him, they lodged the complaint.
Berhampur police have launched an investigation into the incident and collected the CCTV footage, which reportedly showed him leaving the station in an auto-rickshaw.
Saurabh, a resident of the Gate Bazaar area in Berhampur, had come home on leave to attend a family gathering. On January 19, his family accompanied him to the railway station, where he boarded the train to Visakhapatnam from where he was to catch a flight to his place of posting in Kochi, Kerala. However, he went missing after Ichchapuram railway station.
After the train passed Ichchapuram station, his mobile phone was switched off, leaving his family unable to contact him.
Police investigations revealed that the CCTV footage captured him alighting the train and leaving the platform in an auto-rickshaw. The footage however did not show any signs of foulplay, police said.
Adding to the confusion was the recovery of Saurabh’s voter ID card near Berhampur railway station. Police suspect this might have been left intentionally. Dr. Saravana Vivek M, the Superintendent of Police, confirmed that police are analysing the incident from all angles, including personal, financial, and psychological aspects.
"We have sent a team to Ichchapuram for further investigation. Discussions with Navy officials at INS Kochi are also underway to gather additional information about Saurabh’s recent activities and state of mind," the SP informed.
Saurabh’s brother Sameer Patra stated that Saurabh had no personal or professional reasons that could lead him to take any such step. “He has no enemies or reason to run away. We request the authorities to find him as soon as possible,” Sameer appealed.
The SP assured, “We are investigating various aspects, including whether he was under any pressure or if unforeseen circumstances led him to take such a step.”