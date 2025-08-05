Navy Officer's Wife Found Dead In House In UP's Lucknow; Father Accuses Dowry Torture

Lucknow: A navy officer's wife was found dead by suicide at his residence in a private township in Lucknow on Saturday, police said on Monday.

The deceased's father has accused the son-in-law of mentally and physically torturing his daughter for dowry. According to ACP Gosaiganj Rishabh Runwal, Anurag Singh, a second officer in the Indian Navy, and his wife, Madhu, have been living in separate rooms for the past few days due to a rift between them.

On Saturday morning, Anurag went to his wife's room to find her dead by suicide. He then informed the police and his wife's parents. The police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

According to the deceased's father, Fateh Bahadur Singh, who resides in Indira Nagar in the Ghazipur police station limits, his daughter was married to a navy officer six months ago. After the marriage, he alleged that his daughter was being tortured in the name of dowry.

The father added that she had told her sister about the assault. The police officer added that they are investigating the allegations made by the father, and further action will be taken accordingly.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.