Mumbai Navy Rifle Theft Case: Accused Agniveer, Complainant For Same Batch, Say Cops

Mumbai: Police investigating the theft of an INSAS rifle allegedly by 22-year-old Agniveer Rakesh Dubbula and his brother at Navy Nagar in south Mumbai have found the former and the complainant in the case are from the same batch, an official said on Thursday.

Both were recruited in 2023, the Mumbai Crime Branch official said. "With new facts emerging in the case, the Crime Branch is likely to make inquiries with the complainant as well. Meanwhile, Arms Act sections have been added to the case," the official said.

The police have found that Dubbula had travelled from Kochi in Kerala to Mumbai, the official said, adding the two accused carried out the crime on September 6.

"After getting the rifle and magazine, the accused persons went to CSMT, from where they went to Kalyan, Pune, Wadi junction and Secunderabad. As the accused persons are from Asifabad in Telangana, there is an investigation underway to see if they have links to Naxalites," he said.