Navy airlifts patient from Lakshadweep

New Delhi: In a swift medical evacuation, an Indian Navy Dornier from INS Garuda, Kochi, has evacuated a patient from Agatti Island (Lakshadweep).

The Navy said that a request for urgent medical evacuation of the patient needing factor transfusion for life-saving was received from the Lakshadweep administration by Southern Naval Command. “The Naval Dornier was promptly launched and dispatched to Agatti Island (approx 250 nautical miles from Kochi). The patient was airlifted and shifted to a civil hospital in Kochi, at 0330 hrs for further treatment,” the Navy said.

An official said that the successful evacuation from Lakshadweep Islands has brought forth the Navy's operational readiness and commitment towards crisis response and humanitarian assistance. He said that the Indian Air Force transport aircraft C-295 MW had made a landing at Agatti Airport (Lakshadweep) as part of a training mission.

“Landing at the remote location after taking off from the hinterlands, marked a significant milestone in enhancing the nation's aerial capabilities,” the official said.