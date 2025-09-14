Navratri Shoppers Throng Rani Ka Hazira Market In Ahmedabad For Jewellery And Dresses
The historic Rani Ka Hazira market in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is popular for Navratri shopping as imitation jewellery and other things are available at affordable prices.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 5:56 PM IST
Ahmedabad: As the nine-day festival Navratri nears, Rani Ka Hazira in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is buzzing with shoppers looking for various items, especially jewellery, Chaniya Cholis and festive accessories. The historic market has been known for its imitation and antique jewellery since the time of the fourteenth Mughal emperor, Ahmed Shah Badshah. It is also named after his queen.
During Navratri, an eager crowd fills the narrow lanes to buy jewellery and items for Garba nights. “Jewellery and Chaniya Choli have been available here for the last 40 years,” said jeweller Munaf Sheikh, who has run his stall for 15 years.
Sheikh said that before the Navratri festival, a huge crowd visits the market, and they hardly have any place to stand. “We have 300 to 400 varieties of imitation jewellery, priced from Rs 100 to Rs 2,000, so everyone can find something,” he said.
Other traders express similar views, saying that Navratri brings unmatched demand. Abdul Latif, who deals in antique designs, said that people come here from across Gujarat to buy everything from earrings and bangles to full sets. “This time of the year means bumper sales. Shoppers often start preparing months in advance, and every year new collections are added,” he said.
For many families in the state, visiting Rani Ka Hazira has become a seasonal tradition, which gives them a sense of satisfaction as well.
Tejal Thakkar, a shopper from Naroda, said she has been coming to the market since childhood, and this year she had come to explore something new. “I bought oxidised jewellery and earrings with new designs. It’s my favourite market for Navrati shopping, as prices are reasonable, and the variety is unmatched,” she said.
Shoppers also said the spirit of the festival gets enhanced with the things they buy for themselves and their children on Navratri. “I bought black earrings and a shawl. This gives me a good start to celebrate Navratri with pomp, go to party plots, and play Garba in new Chaniya Cholis,” said Deepali Ben from Bapunagar.
According to vendors, the market caters to all types of customers, from poor to rich and lower middle class to billionaires. “We have something for everyone, as we keep in mind both budget-conscious buyers and those seeking elaborate designs,” they said.
