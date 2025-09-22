Navratri Begins With Cannon Salute To Ambabai Devi At Maharashtra's Kolhapur
The tradition has been continuing in the shrine for the last around 150 years.
Kolhapur: The Navratri festivities at the Shri Ambabai Temple in Kolhapur began from Monday. After the formal installation of Ghatsthapana in the main hall of Shri Ambabai temple, a salute was given to the goddess with a Shiva cannon. The tradition has been continuing in the shrine for the last around 150 years. Lakhs of devotees from all over the country throng the shrine during Navratri.
Scholars said the temple, an excellent example of a Hemadpanthi temple design, was built in the 12th century. The annual Kironotsav festival is a feast for the eyes of devotees of Ambabai Devi. During the Navratri festival, religious rituals like Ghatasthapana, Abhishekam and Aarti are performed in the temple with great pomp in a traditional manner.
For the last 150 years, the temple, under the auspices of the Paschim Maharashtra Devasthan Samiti, has been performing Ghatasthapana at Kolhapur, a tradition that continues even today. After the traditional cannon salute, the awakening of 'Adishakti' (the Goddess Ambabai) is performed for the next nine days.
The cannon from the Shiva era and belonging to Samiti is considered a valuable asset. After the installation of the Ghatsthapana in the Ambabai temple, the cannon salute is given to the Goddess to convey the message to all people of Kolhapur that the worship of the goddess is complete. This honour belongs to the Jadhav family and has been maintained by Dhanaji Jadhav for the last 11 generations.
Dhanaji on Monday lit the cannon. He said the family has the honour of serving Goddess Ambabai at the shrine. "Lakhs of devotees from across the country come to Kolhapur to have darshan of Goddess Ambabai. Every Friday, a palanquin ceremony of the goddess is held in the temple premises, during which a cannon salute is given, which conveys that the goddess has come out to give 'darshan' to the common devotees," he said.
