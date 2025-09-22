ETV Bharat / state

Navratri Begins With Cannon Salute To Ambabai Devi At Maharashtra's Kolhapur

Kolhapur: The Navratri festivities at the Shri Ambabai Temple in Kolhapur began from Monday. After the formal installation of Ghatsthapana in the main hall of Shri Ambabai temple, a salute was given to the goddess with a Shiva cannon. The tradition has been continuing in the shrine for the last around 150 years. Lakhs of devotees from all over the country throng the shrine during Navratri.

Scholars said the temple, an excellent example of a Hemadpanthi temple design, was built in the 12th century. The annual Kironotsav festival is a feast for the eyes of devotees of Ambabai Devi. During the Navratri festival, religious rituals like Ghatasthapana, Abhishekam and Aarti are performed in the temple with great pomp in a traditional manner.

For the last 150 years, the temple, under the auspices of the Paschim Maharashtra Devasthan Samiti, has been performing Ghatasthapana at Kolhapur, a tradition that continues even today. After the traditional cannon salute, the awakening of 'Adishakti' (the Goddess Ambabai) is performed for the next nine days.