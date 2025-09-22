ETV Bharat / state

Navratri Begins With Cannon Salute To Ambabai Devi At Maharashtra's Kolhapur

The tradition has been continuing in the shrine for the last around 150 years.

The Karveer Niwasini Ambabai Devi Navratri at the Shri Ambabai Temple in Kolhapur began from Monday
The Shiva cannon at Shri Ambabai Temple (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 22, 2025 at 8:36 PM IST

Updated : September 22, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kolhapur: The Navratri festivities at the Shri Ambabai Temple in Kolhapur began from Monday. After the formal installation of Ghatsthapana in the main hall of Shri Ambabai temple, a salute was given to the goddess with a Shiva cannon. The tradition has been continuing in the shrine for the last around 150 years. Lakhs of devotees from all over the country throng the shrine during Navratri.

Scholars said the temple, an excellent example of a Hemadpanthi temple design, was built in the 12th century. The annual Kironotsav festival is a feast for the eyes of devotees of Ambabai Devi. During the Navratri festival, religious rituals like Ghatasthapana, Abhishekam and Aarti are performed in the temple with great pomp in a traditional manner.

For the last 150 years, the temple, under the auspices of the Paschim Maharashtra Devasthan Samiti, has been performing Ghatasthapana at Kolhapur, a tradition that continues even today. After the traditional cannon salute, the awakening of 'Adishakti' (the Goddess Ambabai) is performed for the next nine days.

The cannon from the Shiva era and belonging to Samiti is considered a valuable asset. After the installation of the Ghatsthapana in the Ambabai temple, the cannon salute is given to the Goddess to convey the message to all people of Kolhapur that the worship of the goddess is complete. This honour belongs to the Jadhav family and has been maintained by Dhanaji Jadhav for the last 11 generations.

Dhanaji on Monday lit the cannon. He said the family has the honour of serving Goddess Ambabai at the shrine. "Lakhs of devotees from across the country come to Kolhapur to have darshan of Goddess Ambabai. Every Friday, a palanquin ceremony of the goddess is held in the temple premises, during which a cannon salute is given, which conveys that the goddess has come out to give 'darshan' to the common devotees," he said.

Also Read

Navratri In Chikhaldara: Tribal Devotion Amidst Tiger Scare In A Mountain Cave

Last Updated : September 22, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMBABAISHIVA CANNON SALUTEGHATSTHAPANAKOLHAPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.